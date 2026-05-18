Narendra Modi and Ulf Kristersson exchange Tagore gifts in Sweden
During his Sweden visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson exchanged gifts to celebrate Rabindranath Tagore's legacy.
Kristersson gave Modi replicas of Tagore's handwritten epigrams from his 1921 and 1926 trips to Sweden, plus a vintage photo from Uppsala University.
In return, Modi gifted a collection of Tagore's works and a handcrafted Shantiniketan bag inspired by Tagore's support for local artisans.
India Sweden discuss partnerships across sectors
The exchange marked 100 years since Tagore's last Sweden visit and happened alongside talks about boosting India-Sweden partnerships in green energy, AI, startups, defense, space tech, climate action, and supply chains.
Trade between the two countries hit $7.75 billion in 2025, proof that these ties are only getting stronger.