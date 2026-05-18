Narendra Modi and Ulf Kristersson exchange Tagore gifts in Sweden India May 18, 2026

During his Sweden visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson exchanged gifts to celebrate Rabindranath Tagore's legacy.

Kristersson gave Modi replicas of Tagore's handwritten epigrams from his 1921 and 1926 trips to Sweden, plus a vintage photo from Uppsala University.

In return, Modi gifted a collection of Tagore's works and a handcrafted Shantiniketan bag inspired by Tagore's support for local artisans.