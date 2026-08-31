Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin meet in Bishkek, discuss Ukraine
India
Prime Minister Modi and President Putin had a friendly meetup at the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Monday.
Their chat wasn't just about handshakes: they dug into big topics like the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and how both countries can keep their partnership strong.
Modi repeats call for Ukraine peace
Modi repeated India's call for peace in Ukraine, saying that the hostilities must end and that efforts should be directed toward finding a path to peace.
The two also talked business: energy, defense, trade, and fertilizer supplies were all on the table.
Putin noted that trade between India and Russia has grown by more than 2%, and he gave Modi credit for keeping the relationship solid even with global tensions in the mix.