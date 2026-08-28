Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin set $100B trade goal 2030

India and Russia have set an ambitious goal: boost their trade to $100 billion by 2030.

This target was set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit in Moscow in July 2024, comes as current trade has dipped to $59.86 billion from the previous financial year's record of $68.7 billion.

Both countries are working through challenges like tariffs, logistics, and payment systems to make this happen.