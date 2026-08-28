Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin set $100B trade goal 2030
India and Russia have set an ambitious goal: boost their trade to $100 billion by 2030.
This target was set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit in Moscow in July 2024, comes as current trade has dipped to $59.86 billion from the previous financial year's record of $68.7 billion.
Both countries are working through challenges like tariffs, logistics, and payment systems to make this happen.
Global Impact Forum stresses cultural understanding
To help strengthen ties, the Global Impact Forum is happening in Mumbai on September 5-6.
It's all about sparking real conversations: think leaders from business, government, and academia coming together to talk investment, entrepreneurship, and global cooperation.
As AP Globale Director Janhavi Pawar puts it, understanding each other's cultures is just as important as signing deals if we want lasting partnerships between nations.