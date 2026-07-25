Narendra Modi announces bill to curb exam paper leaks
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just announced that a new bill will be introduced in Parliament next week to crack down on exam paper leaks, aiming for tougher punishments for offenders.
He shared the update through an Instagram reel Friday, thanking everyone for their feedback and support.
The move comes as students protested, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recent irregularities.
Narendra Modi reel hits 303 million views
Modi's announcement didn't just make headlines: it broke records too. His reel hit 303 million views in 24 hours, beating the global record.
In a follow-up video, he thanked viewers. The huge response highlights how seriously both the government and students are taking this issue right now.