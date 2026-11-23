Narendra Modi announces IIT campus and startup incubator in Nepal
Big news for students and young entrepreneurs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi just announced that Nepal will get an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Nepal, along with a startup incubator and innovation hub.
The goal? To boost education, encourage fresh ideas, and open up more opportunities for Nepali youth.
Modi shared these plans during his meeting with Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah at Hyderabad House.
Modi announces scholarships, agro-industrial park
Modi also revealed extra scholarships for Nepali students in law and tech fields, plus a new agro-industrial park to help local food processing.
He talked up cultural exchanges through films and tech, and promised more support for sports, especially cricket, with better training and infrastructure on the way.
All these moves are part of his vision to see both India (Viksit Bharat) and Nepal (Samunnat Nepal) thrive together.