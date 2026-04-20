Narendra Modi announces India South Korea Friendship Festival for 2028
India
Big news for fans of K-pop and Indian movies: Prime Minister Modi just announced the India-South Korea Friendship Festival, set for 2028.
The idea is to celebrate how much both countries love each other's music, films, and culture.
Modi highlighted how K-pop and Korean dramas have become a hit with young Indians, while interest in Indian cinema and culture is growing in South Korea too.
Festival offers K-pop and Bollywood experiences
The festival will be a chance to experience everything in one place.
It's about bringing people together through music, art, and good vibes, helping everyone discover more about each other's traditions.
If you're into K-pop or Bollywood (or both), this is definitely something to look forward to.