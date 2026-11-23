Narendra Modi announces India will establish offshore IIT in Nepal
Big news for students: India will establish an offshore IIT campus in Nepal.
Announced by Prime Minister Modi, this move is all about bringing top tech education closer to Nepali youth and making the bond between the two countries even stronger.
Plus, there will be more scholarships for Nepali students in law and tech fields, opening up extra chances to study in India.
India to help launch Nepal incubator
The new IIT is not the only thing on the table. India also plans to help launch a startup incubator and innovation hub in Nepal, giving young people more ways to build their ideas.
Both countries are joining hands on projects like an agro-industrial park, cultural exchanges (including many Nepali participants at the WAVES summit), and even cricket training, showing a real commitment to growing together.