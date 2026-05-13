Narendra Modi approves MSP hikes for 14 kharif crops
Big news for farmers: The government has just bumped up the minimum support prices (MSPs) for 14 kharif crops for the upcoming season.
This move, signed off by PM Modi and his team, is all about helping farmers earn more and encouraging them to grow more pulses, oilseeds, and nutri-cereals.
Sunflower MSP up ₹622 per quintal
Sunflower seeds got the biggest price jump: ₹622 extra per quintal. Cotton, nigerseed, and sesamum also saw solid hikes. Even paddy prices went up a bit.
These MSPs now guarantee at least 1.5 times what it costs to produce the crop: moong leads with a 61% margin.
Plus, paddy procurement and total MSP payments were 8,418 LMT and ₹18.99 lakh crore for 2014-15 to 2025-26, compared with 4,590 LMT and ₹4.75 lakh crore for 2004-05 to 2013-14, showing just how much support has grown for farmers lately.