Narendra Modi approves MSP hikes for 14 kharif crops

Sunflower MSP up ₹622 per quintal

Sunflower seeds got the biggest price jump: ₹622 extra per quintal. Cotton, nigerseed, and sesamum also saw solid hikes. Even paddy prices went up a bit.

These MSPs now guarantee at least 1.5 times what it costs to produce the crop: moong leads with a 61% margin.

Plus, paddy procurement and total MSP payments were 8,418 LMT and ₹18.99 lakh crore for 2014-15 to 2025-26, compared with 4,590 LMT and ₹4.75 lakh crore for 2004-05 to 2013-14, showing just how much support has grown for farmers lately.