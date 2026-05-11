Narendra Modi asks Indians to postpone overseas travel and weddings India May 11, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants Indians to hit pause on international trips and destination weddings for at least a year, hoping it'll help the economy during the West Asia crisis.

At an event in Secunderabad, he said, "The growing culture of weddings abroad, traveling abroad, and vacationing abroad is becoming prevalent among the middle class. We must decide that during this time of crisis, we should postpone traveling abroad for at least a year," Mr. Modi said, making it clear he is looking for everyone's support.