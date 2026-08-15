Narendra Modi asks youth to get involved in Census 2027
India
During India's Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked young people across India to get involved in Census 2027.
He said even spending an hour or two on this effort could be "a great source of strength for the nation," and personally reached out: "I am asking all of you for your help."
Modi links census to policy planning
Modi emphasized that getting everyone counted is about more than just numbers; it's key to making sure government policies and development plans actually reflect real needs.
He called for an "atmosphere of participation" at home, stressing that accurate data helps build a better roadmap for India's growth.