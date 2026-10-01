Narendra Modi at East Delhi Dussehra calls 'Ramrajya' good governance
India
At the Dussehra celebrations in East Delhi, Prime Minister Modi talked about Lord Ram's values and described Ramrajya as his idea of good governance, where justice and equality come first.
He said leaders should look out for everyone, especially those who need help the most.
Narendra Modi ties self-belief to self-reliance
Modi encouraged people to believe in themselves and transform our resolve into strength, tying it to his vision of a self-reliant, developed India.