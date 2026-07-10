Narendra Modi at MCG as India bids 2036 Olympics
India
PM Modi wrapped up his Australia visit with a stop at the iconic MCG, spotlighting how much cricket connects both countries.
Big news: India is officially bidding to host the 2036 Olympics, and Chennai will host the very first Big Bash League (BBL) match outside Australia this December: Melbourne Renegades vs. Perth Scorchers, right at Chepauk.
India Australia launch sports cooperation roadmap
Modi and Australian PM Albanese launched a new "Roadmap on Sport Cooperation" to boost teamwork in sports science, training, facilities, and talent.
This partnership aims to help both countries gear up for big events like India's 2030 Commonwealth Games hosting and Australia's 2032 Olympics.