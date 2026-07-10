Narendra Modi at MCG as India bids 2036 Olympics India Jul 10, 2026

PM Modi wrapped up his Australia visit with a stop at the iconic MCG, spotlighting how much cricket connects both countries.

Big news: India is officially bidding to host the 2036 Olympics, and Chennai will host the very first Big Bash League (BBL) match outside Australia this December: Melbourne Renegades vs. Perth Scorchers, right at Chepauk.