Narendra Modi backs e-zero FIR to simplify ₹10L cyberfraud reporting

Authorities credit E-Zero FIR with ₹25,095cr

Live in 10 states (like Delhi and Haryana) and rolling out to 19 more soon, E-Zero FIR lets people quickly report cybercrimes online or by calling 1930.

Thanks to this system, authorities say they've stopped ₹25,095 crore in fraud, refunded ₹323 crore to victims, and frozen assets worth over ₹10,718 crore.

With nearly 1 crore complaints since August 2019 but only a tiny fraction becoming official cases, the government's also blocking shady websites and planning to train "cyber commandos" to keep things safer for everyone online.