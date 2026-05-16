Narendra Modi backs India hosting Olympics, bigger world economic role
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just shared a big dream: he wants India to host the Olympics someday and play a bigger role in the world economy.
Speaking to a lively crowd of Indians in the Netherlands on May 16, he talked up India's recent wins across different fields and sounded confident about taking on new global challenges, both in sports and business.
Narendra Modi thanks Indians abroad
Modi also gave a heartfelt thanks to Indians living abroad, saying their efforts help build stronger connections between India and other countries.
He also acknowledged the contributions of Indians living abroad in strengthening ties between India and other nations.
The crowd seemed genuinely excited by his vision for India's future on the world stage.