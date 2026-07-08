Narendra Modi backs Israel Palestine 2 state solution in Indonesia

India and Indonesia sign 14 agreements

India and Indonesia signed 14 agreements: The biggest highlights include defense deals where Indonesia has agreed to in-principle agreements aimed at procurement of BrahMos and Astra missiles from India.

The two countries also agreed to work together on developing Sabang Port to boost maritime trade and energy.

Plus, Prime Minister Modi received Indonesia's top civilian honor, making him only the second Indian prime minister after Nehru to get this recognition.