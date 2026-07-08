Narendra Modi backs Israel Palestine 2 state solution in Indonesia
On his visit to Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi voiced strong support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, standing alongside President Prabowo Subianto.
Both leaders highlighted the need for diplomacy and called for respecting international rules, especially given ongoing tensions in West Asia.
India and Indonesia sign 14 agreements
India and Indonesia signed 14 agreements: The biggest highlights include defense deals where Indonesia has agreed to in-principle agreements aimed at procurement of BrahMos and Astra missiles from India.
The two countries also agreed to work together on developing Sabang Port to boost maritime trade and energy.
Plus, Prime Minister Modi received Indonesia's top civilian honor, making him only the second Indian prime minister after Nehru to get this recognition.