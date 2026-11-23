Narendra Modi, Balendra Shah open motor bridge linking Uttarakhand, Nepal
Prime Minister Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah just opened a new motor bridge over the Kali River, linking Chharchhum in Uttarakhand to Nepal.
The goal? Make it way easier for people and goods to move between the two countries.
Modi also kicked off work on a new integrated check post at Banbasa to help smooth out border crossings.
Uttarakhand CM praises India-Nepal bridge
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called the bridge a big step for India-Nepal friendship.
As only the second motorable bridge on this border (planned back in 2022), it's set to boost trade, tourism, and job opportunities for locals, plus make travel simpler in an area that's both strategically important and culturally rich.