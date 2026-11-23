Narendra Modi, Balendra Shah virtually lay 669MW Lower Arun foundation
India's Prime Minister Modi and Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah just had the foundation stone for the Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project jointly laid together virtually from New Delhi.
Set on Nepal's Arun River, this massive project has a capacity of 669 MW and is expected to generate approximately 2,901 million units of electricity annually, marking a big step for both countries in renewable energy.
Nepal to receive 21% free electricity
The project is set to wrap up by 2030-31 and runs on a build, own, operate, and transfer model.
Not only will it boost jobs and local infrastructure in Nepal, but 21% of the electricity produced goes free to Nepal, helping local communities grow.
It also deepens India-Nepal ties as they team up for a greener future.