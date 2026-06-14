Narendra Modi becomes 1st Indian prime minister to visit Slovakia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Slovakia, making history as the first Indian prime minister to visit.
He is here to talk with Slovak leaders about boosting trade, investment, and working together on cars and railways.
The trip includes meetings with Prime Minister Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini.
President Peter Pellegrini calls visit historic
President Pellegrini called the visit "historic," saying it could really strengthen ties between Slovakia and India.
India's Ambassador, Apoorva Srivastava, agrees, calling this a big step for political and economic partnership.
Modi will also meet local CEOs to explore new investment opportunities.
Modi visit fits Slovakia Indo-Pacific strategy
This visit lines up with Slovakia's Indo-Pacific strategy launched in December 2025, which gives importance to the Indo-Pacific region, trade and technology, and political relations.
After wrapping up in Slovakia, Modi heads to France for the G-7 summit to join global talks with other world leaders.