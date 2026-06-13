Narendra Modi begins 6-day France visit for G7 summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is headed to France for a six-day visit (June 13-18, 2026).
He's here to boost India-France ties, catch up with President Macron, and represent India at the G7 summit in Evian.
This is Modi's seventh trip since 2014, building on Macron's earlier visit that took their partnership to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership" level.
Modi and Macron launch Bharat Innovates
Modi and Macron will launch the Bharat Innovates event in Nice, showcasing more than 120 Indian companies and startups alongside prominent business leaders from France and other countries.
He'll also join the VivaTech Summit in Paris (Europe's biggest tech fest) where India is taking center stage.
At the G7 summit, Modi plans to address urgent topics like the energy crisis linked to West Asia conflicts, highlighting India's growing role as a key voice for the Global South and a trusted partner for France.