Narendra Modi begins 6 day tour to deepen India's ties
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a whirlwind six-day trip across the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy to boost India's global connections.
The tour kicked off in the United Arab Emirates on May 15.
Modi urges India EU free trade
In the Netherlands, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in The Hague.
In Sweden, he met Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and joined European industry leaders, calling the relationship between India and Europe a "new turning point."
He also pushed for a big India-EU free trade agreement, calling it the "mother of all deals," and highlighted how India and Europe can work together for global stability.