Narendra Modi begins 6-day trip to Indonesia Australia New Zealand
Prime Minister Modi just kicked off a six-day trip (starting July 6, 2026) to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand.
His first stop is Indonesia, where he is meeting President Prabowo Subianto to boost ties, right when India is working hard to ramp up electric vehicle (EV) adoption during a global energy crunch.
Indonesia holds largest nickel reserves
Indonesia supplies around 40% to 45% of the world's nickel and holds the largest reserves, a big deal since nickel-based batteries are key for better, longer-lasting EVs.
India has some nickel at home but not enough; most of it has to be imported.
India courts Indonesia for nickel supply
China already dominates much of Indonesia's nickel industry.
By teaming up with Indonesia now, India hopes to secure the materials it needs for its EV goals and become less dependent on China.