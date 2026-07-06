Narendra Modi begins Indo Pacific tour focusing on defense, trade

Modi meets Prabowo, Albanese and Luxon

In Indonesia, Modi will meet President Prabowo Subianto and visit the historic Prambanan Temple.

In Australia, he will talk with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about boosting defense ties and working together in areas like education and new technology.

Over in New Zealand, Modi plans to discuss trade (including a free trade agreement) with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and connect with the Indian community there.