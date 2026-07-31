Narendra Modi calls Andy Burnham, mentions India UK trade deal
India
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi called UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham to congratulate him on his appointment.
It was their first conversation since Burnham's appointment, and both leaders sounded eager to step up collaboration, especially in areas like technology, defense, clean energy, education, and people-to-people exchanges.
They also mentioned the fresh India-UK trade deal, hoping it will boost business and investment for both sides.
Andy Burnham begins as UK PM
Andy Burnham, a senior Labour Party leader and former mayor of Greater Manchester, is just starting out after his appointment.
Modi reaching out to him so early shows he is keen to build strong global partnerships, and India clearly remains a top priority for Britain right now.