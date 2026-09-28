Narendra Modi calls Bhagat Singh 'inspiration' on 119th birth anniversary
India
On Bhagat Singh's 119th birth anniversary, PM Modi called him a "source of inspiration for every Indian," especially young people.
He praised Singh's fearless fight for India's freedom and pointed out how Singh even demanded to be treated as a prisoner of war by the British, showing just how strong-willed he was.
Bhagat Singh's Central Legislative Assembly protest
Born in 1907, Bhagat Singh became a symbol of courage by standing up to British rule, including his bold protest at the Central Legislative Assembly in 1929 with Batukeshwar Dutt.
Though he was executed at just 23, his legacy lives on and continues to motivate new generations to stand up for what they believe in.