Narendra Modi calls for free open secure rules-based maritime order
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is calling for a "free, open, secure and rules-based maritime order" approach to managing the world's oceans.
At the Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue, he pointed out how issues in any part of the ocean can affect everyone, so he's urging countries to work together and keep things stable at sea.
Modi links oceans to 2047 development
Modi tied this idea to India's big goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
He highlighted recent upgrades at Indian ports and moves toward greener shipping, but also stressed that growth shouldn't come at the expense of marine life.
"We believe the oceans must become a source of shared prosperity, where every country has a voice and an opportunity to grow," he said, reminding everyone that protecting our waters is about shared progress and looking out for future generations.