Narendra Modi calls India 'Reform Express' and invites European investors

Modi proposes CEOs' roundtable, India desk

Modi pitched collaboration in green hydrogen, clean energy, AI, and advanced manufacturing, describing India as a land of opportunities for innovation.

He also proposed new ways to boost India-EU economic ties like an annual CEOs' roundtable and an "India Desk" in Europe.

The PM highlighted projects like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and emphasized that India's skilled workforce and focus on sustainability make it a great place for long-term partnerships.