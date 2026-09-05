Narendra Modi calls SRCC's name 'a flex' at centennial event
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined SRCC's centennial celebration on Saturday, calling the college's name itself "a flex."
He gave a shout-out to alumni like Arun Jaitley and Sanjeev Sanyal for making waves globally, and highlighted how SRCC has built a reputation that students are proud to mention.
Narendra Modi dubs SRCC alumni 'OGs'
Modi looked back at his 2013 address at SRCC, saying it sparked a "wave" that still resonates today.
He described the alumni as the "OGs" in fields like economics, politics, law, and arts.
The event also saw Education Minister Pralhad Joshi joining in.