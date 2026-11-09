Narendra Modi calls Zelenskyy, urges diplomatic end to Ukraine conflict
India
Prime Minister Modi had a phone chat with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy on Monday.
He made it clear that India stands for a peaceful end to the Ukraine conflict, stressing that talking things out and diplomacy are the way forward, not fighting.
Modi also highlighted India's human-centric approach to the conflict.
Modi and Zelenskyy discuss closer cooperation
Besides peace talks, both leaders discussed how India and Ukraine can work together more closely in different areas.
Zelenskyy shared updates on what's happening in Ukraine lately, while both sides discussed ways to keep building their partnership and support efforts for peace.