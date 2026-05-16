Narendra Modi celebrates Indian culture in Netherlands during diplomatic tour India May 16, 2026

PM Modi spent time with the Indian community in the Netherlands, celebrating India's cultural roots with lively performances from Assam and Maharashtra.

He shared clips on X, calling the Maharashtra showcase "The glorious culture of Maharashtra came alive at the community program in the Netherlands. Truly, a memorable celebration of Maharashtra's traditions which are getting popular worldwide." and praising Assam's act for capturing its vibrant spirit.

The event was part of his ongoing diplomatic tour to connect with Indians abroad.