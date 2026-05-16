Narendra Modi celebrates Indian culture in Netherlands during diplomatic tour
PM Modi spent time with the Indian community in the Netherlands, celebrating India's cultural roots with lively performances from Assam and Maharashtra.
He shared clips on X, calling the Maharashtra showcase "The glorious culture of Maharashtra came alive at the community program in the Netherlands. Truly, a memorable celebration of Maharashtra's traditions which are getting popular worldwide." and praising Assam's act for capturing its vibrant spirit.
The event was part of his ongoing diplomatic tour to connect with Indians abroad.
Modi highlights Netherlands tech partnership opportunities
While addressing the crowd in The Hague, Modi talked up India's rising status in tech and business.
He highlighted new partnership opportunities with the Netherlands: think semiconductors, AI, clean energy, and stronger supply chains.
Modi also gave a shoutout to the Indian diaspora for boosting India's reputation worldwide and called The Hague a "symbol of Indian friendship."