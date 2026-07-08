Narendra Modi cites 8 symbolism, recalls Prabowo's 'India's DNA' remark India Jul 08, 2026

During his recent trip to Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi spoke to the Indian community in Jakarta and spotlighted the number eight, a symbol of prosperity across Asia.

He connected key dates from both countries, like Republic Day (January 26) and President Prabowo's birthday (October 17), and Indonesia's Independence Day (August 17) also reduces to eight, adding to the significance.

Modi also recalled Prabowo saying he has "India's DNA," which really struck a chord with the diaspora.