Narendra Modi cites 8 symbolism, recalls Prabowo's 'India's DNA' remark
During his recent trip to Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi spoke to the Indian community in Jakarta and spotlighted the number eight, a symbol of prosperity across Asia.
He connected key dates from both countries, like Republic Day (January 26) and President Prabowo's birthday (October 17), and Indonesia's Independence Day (August 17) also reduces to eight, adding to the significance.
Modi also recalled Prabowo saying he has "India's DNA," which really struck a chord with the diaspora.
India and Indonesia sign 20 agreements
India and Indonesia signed 20 new agreements covering defense, technology, maritime security, and education.
Modi received Indonesia's top civilian award, Bintang Adipurna, and pledged support for preserving Yogyakarta's Prambanan Temple, a nod to their shared heritage.
Wrapping up on a friendly note, he joked that India-Indonesia ties go "far beyond just 'kuch kuch;' it leads to 'bahut kuch,'" calling President Prabowo "a true friend of India."