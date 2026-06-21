Narendra Modi commissions 3 Indian-made navy ships, stresses maritime strength
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just commissioned three Indian-made navy vessels at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port: the stealth frigate INS Dunagiri, survey ship INS Sanshodhak, and anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft INS Agray.
He emphasized how building up India's maritime strength is key for both security and economic growth.
Modi cites ₹70,000 crore shipbuilding investment
Modi highlighted that making these ships at home shows India's commitment to self-reliance in defense.
He tied this progress to a ₹70,000 crore investment aimed at boosting shipbuilding.
The new vessels were designed by the Navy and built with more than 75% local content, involving over 200 MSMEs.
He also celebrated milestones like the commissioning of the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, saying it proves India can now build world-class naval power.