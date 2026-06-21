Narendra Modi commissions 3 Indian-made navy ships, stresses maritime strength

Modi cites ₹70,000 crore shipbuilding investment

Modi highlighted that making these ships at home shows India's commitment to self-reliance in defense.

He tied this progress to a ₹70,000 crore investment aimed at boosting shipbuilding.

The new vessels were designed by the Navy and built with more than 75% local content, involving over 200 MSMEs.

He also celebrated milestones like the commissioning of the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, saying it proves India can now build world-class naval power.