Narendra Modi commissions ships as defense production hits ₹40,000 cr
India
India's defense game just leveled up: Prime Minister Modi shared that production has jumped from ₹700 crore in 2014 to ₹40,000 crore today.
He was in Kolkata to commission three new homegrown naval ships: INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray.
These ships are all about boosting maritime security and making India more self-reliant.
Garden Reach builds multipurpose naval ships
Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, the ships were designed for combat, surveying oceans, and anti-submarine missions.
Over 200 MSMEs contributed to building the ships.
Modi said the ships are a testament to India's journey to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, highlighting how local talent is driving India's advanced naval tech forward.