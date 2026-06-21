Narendra Modi commissions ships as defense production hits ₹40,000 cr India Jun 21, 2026

India's defense game just leveled up: Prime Minister Modi shared that production has jumped from ₹700 crore in 2014 to ₹40,000 crore today.

He was in Kolkata to commission three new homegrown naval ships: INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray.

These ships are all about boosting maritime security and making India more self-reliant.