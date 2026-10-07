Narendra Modi completes 25 years in government, offers prayers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached 25 years in government, starting as Gujarat's chief minister in 2001 and leading the country as prime minister since 2014.
To mark the day, he offered prayers at Delhi's Sri Vinayaka Mandir and will address the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha - Seva Jyoti Yatra in Delhi as the BJP brings its month-long Seva Sankalp Yatra to a close.
CP Radhakrishnan praises Modi's inclusive development
Celebrations are happening in Vadnagar, Modi's hometown, and Varanasi, his parliamentary seat, with rituals like Jalabhishek at Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan credits Modi for lifting 25 crore people out of extreme poverty and boosting digital infrastructure over the past 15 years.
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan praised Modi's commitment to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, highlighting his focus on inclusive development.