Narendra Modi completes 25 years in government, offers prayers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached 25 years in government, starting as Gujarat's chief minister in 2001 and leading the country as prime minister since 2014.

To mark the day, he offered prayers at Delhi's Sri Vinayaka Mandir and will address the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha - Seva Jyoti Yatra in Delhi as the BJP brings its month-long Seva Sankalp Yatra to a close.