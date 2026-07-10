Narendra Modi confirms India will bid for 2036 Summer Olympics
India
Big news from Down Under: Prime Minister Modi just confirmed that India will bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, making the announcement at the Melbourne Cricket Ground while hanging out with young cricketers and Ruby the Roo, Australia's mascot.
He also talked about teaming up with Australia to boost sports worldwide.
Anthony Albanese backs India Olympic bid
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is backing India's bid, highlighting the strong sporting bond between both countries.
Right now, India and Qatar are leading contenders to host the Games, with Ahmedabad pitched as India's main city.
The final decision comes in 2029, so it's game on for Team India!