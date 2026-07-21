Narendra Modi congratulates Andy Burnham on UK premiership, cites CETA
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Andy Burnham, who just became the U.K.'s new Prime Minister.
Sharing his message on X, Modi pointed out how India and the UK already work closely in areas like trade, tech, defense, and culture.
He also mentioned that with the new CETA now active, there's even more room for both countries to team up in the future.
Burnham invited by King Charles III
Burnham steps in after Keir Starmer resigned and Burnham was invited by King Charles III to form a government, making this the U.K.'s fifth prime minister in just four years.
In his goodbye speech outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer promised to support Burnham fully.
The new prime minister says he wants to bring "stable and responsible" politics as he gets ready to announce his cabinet soon.