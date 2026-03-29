Narendra Modi credits diplomacy amid West Asia fuel crisis
India
On his Mann ki Baat radio show, PM Modi opened up about the current fuel crisis caused by the West Asia conflict.
He credited India's strong international ties for helping keep things steady and reminded everyone to stick together and not get misled by rumors during tough times.
Iran allowed LPG ships through Hormuz
Modi highlighted how Indian diplomacy, like getting help from Iran to let LPG ships through the Hormuz Strait, has kept supplies moving.
He thanked Gulf countries for supporting Indians abroad, and emphasized that spreading or believing misinformation could hurt national interests.
His main advice: stay united, stay informed, and don't let anyone divide us.