Narendra Modi delivers 13th Red Fort address on Independence Day
India
India just marked its 80th Independence Day, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 13th straight address from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi.
The morning kicked off with the flag hoisting and a 21-gun salute using Indian-made field guns: Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat led the team, with Naib Subedar Anuthosh Sarkar serving as the Gun Position Officer.
Modi honors Mahatma Gandhi, freedom fighters
PM Modi paid heartfelt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all freedom fighters, saying, "I pay my tributes to Bapu and all the freedom fighters and revolutionaries on this Independence Day."
He captured the day's spirit by adding, "Today, every heart is beating with the rhythm of Vande Mataram. Aaj har ghar Tiranga hai, har mann Tiranga hai," highlighting national pride and unity.