Narendra Modi doubles down on peace for Ukraine and Iran
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doubling down on India's push for peace in Ukraine and Iran.
In talks with Russia's president, Putin, he said India will do "whatever is feasible and necessary" to help end the Ukraine war, adding that "every day spent in war sets humanity back."
Modi called for the world to move from "we must move away from endless wars toward an end to the war."
Modi meets Iran's president Pezeshkian
Modi also met Iran's president, Pezeshkian, highlighting India's support during tough times and the strong cultural ties between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Jaishankar has been in more or less constant contact with his counterparts around the region since it started in late February to find peaceful solutions.
India has even raised concerns about attacks affecting Indian seafarers, showing it's not just talk but real action for global stability.