Narendra Modi gifts Balendra Shah Kalamkari 'Ramayana' painting stole Gangajal
During their meeting in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi gave Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah a Kalamkari painting of the Ramayana, a Banarasi brocade stole, and sacred Gangajal.
These thoughtful gifts were picked to highlight India's rich culture and deep spiritual roots.
Ayodhya Janakpur train service launched
The exchange happened as both leaders also launched a new Ayodhya-Janakpur train service, connecting two cities important to both countries' heritage.
The gifts and the new rail link together symbolize the close friendship and shared history between India and Nepal, especially the bond between Varanasi and Kathmandu.