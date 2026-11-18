Narendra Modi gifts Indian art to leaders at Manila summits
At the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits in Manila, Prime Minister Modi handed out some seriously cool pieces of Indian culture: think a Bidriware vase for Myanmar and Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, and a Chola bronze sculpture for Indonesia's president.
These weren't just fancy gifts; they were a nod to India's creative roots and a friendly way to build stronger ties with other countries.
Modi gifts pichwaai painting, Kashmiri carpet
Modi didn't stop there: US President Donald Trump got a vibrant Pichwaai painting, the Philippines's president received a Kashmiri silk carpet, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was gifted a royal blue Banarasi Katan silk stole presented in a Sadheli box.
Even the first lady of the Philippines was included, with a Pashmina stole tucked inside a papier-mache box.
It's all about sharing India's rich traditions while connecting with the world through art.