Narendra Modi greets 30,000 Indians in Melbourne, celebrates cultural ties
India
Prime Minister Modi caught up with about 30,000 Indians in Melbourne on Thursday, celebrating how the community keeps its roots alive while thriving in Australia.
He joked about life being like "Australian milk with Indian tea," highlighting how people mix cultures and stay close to family back home, even across time zones.
Modi and Albanese sign 18 deals
The visit wasn't just about good vibes: Modi and Australian Prime Minister Albanese signed 18 new deals covering energy, defense, technology, and trade.
Modi also pushed for a faster economic agreement, spotlighted India's growing defense scene, and gave a shoutout to digital tools like DigiLocker that make life easier for citizens.