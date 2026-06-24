Narendra Modi hails whole-of-government NEET UG 2026 re-exam success
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a shoutout to the team behind the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, calling it a "whole-of-government" effort.
With ministries and state governments teaming up, the exam was pulled off smoothly for over 2 million students at more than 5,400 centers across India and in 14 international locations.
Dharmendra Pradhan cites 38-day NTA effort
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan explained that the National Testing Agency managed to organize the re-exam in just 38 days, way faster than usual.
Thanks to strict monitoring and secure handling of papers, transparency was kept front and center.
Pradhan also credited state governments and ministries for making sure things were fair for everyone involved.