Narendra Modi highlights ocean heritage, urges rules-based maritime order
At the Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi called for a "free, open, secure and rules-based maritime order" in his written message to the conference and highlighted how India's ocean heritage can drive future growth.
The event brought together global experts to talk about why international teamwork on ocean issues matters more than ever.
India's major ports nearly doubled capacity
Our major ports have nearly doubled their capacity, while turnaround times have come down significantly, along with new maritime laws and investments in ocean science.
He pointed out that Indian seafarers are making waves worldwide and said oceans should be seen as a way for everyone to prosper together.
All these moves tie into India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.