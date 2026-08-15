Narendra Modi highlights self-reliance and 2047 goal at Red Fort
India
Prime Minister Modi marked India's 80th Independence Day with a speech from the Red Fort, focusing on self-reliance and the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.
He spotlighted big moves in tech, energy, and resources, showing how Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India are shaping the future.
India announces semiconductor and energy targets
Modi announced that three semiconductor plants are up and running, with another five to eight semiconductor plants likely to become operational over the next seven to eight years, so India can export chips instead of importing them.
He set an ambitious target of 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047 and celebrated India's solar boom.
The PM also talked about securing critical minerals for green tech through global partnerships.