Narendra Modi holds Secunderabad rally expecting 70,000 people, 2,000 police

Secunderabad rally surveillance and transport arrangements

Security is tight with nearly 150 CCTV cameras watching entry points, roads, and metro stations. There is even a command center set up on-site to keep an eye on everything in real time.

For those heading to the rally, there are special parking zones with QR codes for easy access, drop-off points so you do not have to walk too far in the heat, and extra busses and trains.

Traffic police have planned diversions and might tweak metro schedules if needed, all to make sure things stay safe but hassle-free.