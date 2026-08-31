Narendra Modi honors Mahatma Gandhi in Bishkek before SCO

Modi got a lively welcome with traditional Kyrgyz dance at the airport and cultural performances at his hotel, greeted with chants of "Vande Mataram" and a yoga-inspired show.

He used the visit to highlight India's push for stronger regional security, better connectivity, and more action against terrorism.

This comes right after his Uzbekistan trip, where India and Uzbekistan set a target of $5 billion in annual trade by 2030 as part of deepening partnerships in the region.