Narendra Modi honors Mahatma Gandhi in Bishkek before SCO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, after arriving on Sunday, just before the big Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
Modi is visiting Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to take part in the summit, from August 31 to September 1, marks the SCO's 25th anniversary and brings together leaders from 10 member countries, including India and Pakistan.
Narendra Modi receives traditional Kyrgyz welcome
Modi got a lively welcome with traditional Kyrgyz dance at the airport and cultural performances at his hotel, greeted with chants of "Vande Mataram" and a yoga-inspired show.
He used the visit to highlight India's push for stronger regional security, better connectivity, and more action against terrorism.
This comes right after his Uzbekistan trip, where India and Uzbekistan set a target of $5 billion in annual trade by 2030 as part of deepening partnerships in the region.