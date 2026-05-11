Narendra Modi honors Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Somnath 75th anniversary

Somnath is India's 1st Jyotirlinga

Somnath isn't just a stunning spot by the sea: it's known as India's first Jyotirlinga and has a history of bouncing back from multiple invasions, including one way back in A.D. 1026.

The temple's story is all about resilience and faith, and today it draws crowds for its dramatic coastal views, nightly light shows, and nearby landmarks like Vallabhghat and Ahalyabai Temple.