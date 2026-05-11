Narendra Modi honors Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Somnath 75th anniversary
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by the iconic Somnath Temple in Gujarat on Monday as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations marking its restoration.
Before heading in for prayers, he honored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with floral tributes during a lively road show.
Somnath is India's 1st Jyotirlinga
Somnath isn't just a stunning spot by the sea: it's known as India's first Jyotirlinga and has a history of bouncing back from multiple invasions, including one way back in A.D. 1026.
The temple's story is all about resilience and faith, and today it draws crowds for its dramatic coastal views, nightly light shows, and nearby landmarks like Vallabhghat and Ahalyabai Temple.