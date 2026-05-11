Narendra Modi in Gujarat urges weddings and vacations in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi isn't a fan of the growing trend of Indians hosting destination weddings abroad.
At an event in Gujarat, he said people now skip inviting him to these celebrations, and pointed out that taking big events overseas sends a lot of money out of the country.
Instead, he called India "It is essential that we celebrate our vacations right here in India. Even when it comes to weddings, I do not believe there could be any place more beautiful or sacred for us than our own India." place for weddings and vacations, and urged everyone to pick local spots.
Modi links US-Iran war to reserves
Modi tied this issue to protecting India's foreign currency reserves, especially with the global impact of the US-Iran war.
He reminded everyone how much India relies on imports like oil and gold, and encouraged young people to explore Indian heritage sites instead.
As he put it: "It is essential that we celebrate our vacations right here in India. Even when it comes to weddings, I do not believe there could be any place more beautiful or sacred for us than our own India."