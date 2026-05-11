Narendra Modi in Gujarat urges weddings and vacations in India India May 11, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi isn't a fan of the growing trend of Indians hosting destination weddings abroad.

At an event in Gujarat, he said people now skip inviting him to these celebrations, and pointed out that taking big events overseas sends a lot of money out of the country.

Instead, he called India "It is essential that we celebrate our vacations right here in India. Even when it comes to weddings, I do not believe there could be any place more beautiful or sacred for us than our own India." place for weddings and vacations, and urged everyone to pick local spots.