Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech credits decade of policies
India
In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi talked about how India handled tough global challenges over the past decade: think COVID-19, wars abroad, and supply worries.
He credited smart planning and policies from the last 10 to 12 years for helping India stay steady while the world was shaken.
Narendra Modi stresses citizens 1st approach
Modi said India's approach was all about Nagrik Devo Bhava, putting citizens first.
He called out those who spread fear during tough times, saying they seemed to enjoy making people anxious.
Highlighting progress, he pointed out that India now has gas, petrol and urea, so the country is standing on our own strength, a big step toward being future-ready.