Narendra Modi in Rome to advance joint strategic action plan

India and Italy traded a hefty $16.77 billion last year, and as of September 2025, cumulative Italian FDI stood at $3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025). This visit is all about boosting those numbers and teaming up on new projects: think cleaner energy and smarter tech.

Modi meets Nordics, visits UAE Netherlands

Before Italy, Modi joined the India-Nordic Summit in Norway, connecting with leaders from Denmark to Iceland about green tech, climate action, AI, Arctic research, and even defense partnerships.

He also stopped by the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands to push for more clean energy deals and stronger strategic ties.